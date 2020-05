Jalna (Maha), May 20 (PTI) With five more people testing positive for coronaavirus in Jalna district of Maharashtra, the case tally mounted to 41 on Wednesday, a Health official said.

District civil surgeon Madhukar Rathod said seven people have recovered so far.

The new cases included three employees of a hospital and wife of one of them, sources said.

