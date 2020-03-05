Five Overground Workers of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Arrested: Jammu and Kashmir Police

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said it has arrested five overground workers of terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.The five accused have been identified as Mohd Yaseen, Zakir Hussain, Gulam Hassan, Mohd Iqbal and Bashir Ahmed."Five overground workers of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Mohd Yaseen, Zakir Hussain, Gulam Hassan, Mohd Iqbal, and Bashir Ahmed were arrested after police busted a module in Kishtwar district yesterday. All five are being interrogated," the police said. (ANI)

