Former England Batsman Rob Key Recovering After 'mini-stroke'

London [UK], May 18 (ANI): Former England batsman Rob Key on Monday revealed that he is doing well after suffering a 'mini-stroke'.The right-handed batsman shared a photo of himself from a hospital bed on Instagram and wrote the caption, "Long weekend. Turns out I've had a mini stroke. Thanks to everyone at the kent and Canterbury hospital especially Charlie And dr baht. Now got to eat food with no flavour and take pills #triffic."The 41-year-old has played 15 Tests between 2002 and 2005, as well as five ODIs and a one-off T20I for England.Key's finest innings for England came in 2004 when he converted his maiden Test hundred into an innings of 221 against West Indies at Lord's. But he only played six more Tests, with his final England appearance coming at Centurion on England's subsequent tour of South Africa.However, he was a stalwart for Kent in a 17-year career from 1998 to 2015, captaining the side for nine seasons in two separate spells, and scoring 19,415 first-class runs at 40.45, with 54 hundreds. (ANI)

