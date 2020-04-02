Giani Nirmal Singh, Former Hazoori Ragi of Golden Temple, Dies After Being Tested Positive For COVID-19

Nirmal Singh (Photo CRedits: Twitter)

Nirmal SinghAmritsar, April 2: Former Hazoori Ragi of the Golden Temple Giani Nirmal Singh, who was tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, passed away this morning."Giani Nirmal Singh, former Hazoori Ragi of Golden Temple, Amritsar has passed away at around 4.30 am today. Nirmal Singh had tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday," said KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab Disaster Management (COVID-19).

Singh was a Padma Shri recipient. On Wednesday, he was put on a ventilator, in GMC Hospital here."His risk factor increased due to his bronchial asthma. He had tested positive for COVID-19," said Sidhu. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: COVID-19 Cases Touch 1834 After Highest Increase of 437 in a Day.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest bulletin, there are 1,834 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,649 active cases, 144 cured/discharged/migrated people and 41 deaths.

