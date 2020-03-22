Former Real Madrid President Passes Away After Contracting COVID-19

Madrid [Spain], Mar 22 (ANI): Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz died after contracting COVID-19. He was 76 years old. Fernando Sanz, the son of Lorenzo has said that his father was admitted to the hospital earlier this week with coronavirus-like symptoms, Goal.com reported."Real Madrid C. F., the club president and Board of Directors all wish to express the deepest regret at the passing of Lorenzo Sanz, who was club president of Real Madrid from 1995 to 2000," Real Madrid said in an official statement."The club wishes to convey its condolences to his wife Mari Luz, his children, Lorenzo, Francisco, Fernando, Maria Luz (Malula) and Diana, as well as his family and friends. Our condolences are shared by all madridista," it added.Sanz was at the helm of Real Madrid for five years from 1995 until 2000, having spent the previous decade as a director.His tenure saw Madrid re-establish themselves as one of the world's biggest football clubs.He ran for the presidency on two more occasions but was unsuccessful, losing to Florentino Perez in 2004 and Ramon Calderon in 2006.The Covid-19 pandemic has caused a global crisis, with Spain among one of the worst affected countries.On Saturday, Spain reported 324 deaths. A total of 1,326 people have died in the country since the outbreak. (ANI)

