Veteran star, Fred Ward best known for his role in 'Tremors' and 'Henry and June', is no more. As per Variety, Ward died on May 8. He was 79. No cause or place of death was disclosed. Ned Beatty Dies At 83; Hollywood Actor Was Known For His Roles In Superman, Nashville, Toy Story 3 Among Others.

Ward most recently appeared in the second season of HBO's 'True Detective' as Eddie Velcoro, the retired cop father of Colin Farrell's Det. Ray Velcoro.

Among his other prominent roles were parts in 'Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins,' 'Miami Blues' and 'Short Cuts.' Ward is survived by his wife of 27 years, Marie-France Ward and his son Django Ward.

