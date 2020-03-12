Fuel Tanker Overturns in Howrah

Howrah, Mar 12 (PTI) A fuel tanker overturned in West Bengal's Howrah district, disrupting traffic for several hours on the busy National Highway 6, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened at Bagnan's Chandrapur area on Wednesday, they said.

The Raiganj-bound tanker's driver lost control, hit the median and overturned, blocking a part of the highway, police said.

The tanker, which was carrying natural gas, was coming from Haldia in Purba Medinipur district, they said.

No casualty was reported.

