Was the Santipur Idol Vandalism a Communal Attack? West Bengal Police Debunk False Claim, Say ‘It Was an Act by Intoxicated Locals’

Kolkata, January 9: Social media platform X recently saw a sharply worded post alleging “anti-Hindu vandalism” in Santipur, West Bengal. The post claimed that 50–60 Kali and Saraswati idols were deliberately smashed near the Loknath Temple in broad daylight, portraying the incident as part of an alleged pattern of attacks on Hindu faith under the rule of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. It further accused the state police of shielding culprits and framed the incident as politically motivated appeasement.

The viral post went on to link the Santipur episode with earlier, unrelated incidents in Mandirbazar and Sarshuna, declaring that Hindu traditions were being “systematically crushed” in West Bengal. Strong political messaging and calls for “retribution” in 2026 were also embedded in the claim, amplifying communal and electoral overtones. Did West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Leave Stage Before the National Anthem Ended? Fact Check Reveals Truth As Edited Video Shared With Misleading Claim.

Did ‘Anti-Hindu Vandalism’ Take Place in Santipur?

A fact check of the incident reveals that several claims made in the viral post are misleading and exaggerated. In an official statement posted on X, West Bengal Police clarified that the vandalism occurred in Santipur and involved two local residents, Amit Dey and his brother Asit Dey. According to police, both were intoxicated at the time of the incident. Did Illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya Migrants Protest Against SIR in West Bengal? Fact Check Reveals Viral Video Is Not From India.

West Bengal Police Clarify Santipur Idol Vandalism, Deny Communal Angle

Mischievous efforts are being made from certain quarters to spread misinformation and communal disharmony about an incident a couple of days back in Santipur where one Amit Dey and his brother Asit Dey, both locals and in intoxicated condition, vandalised some clay idols of… — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) January 9, 2026

Contrary to claims of a mass, targeted attack on multiple deities, police stated that some clay idols of Goddess Saraswati were damaged. These idols had been made by a local sculptor, Palash Das. The police further confirmed that a specific case has been registered, and efforts are underway to arrest the accused duo. Importantly, authorities warned that attempts to communalise the incident or spread misinformation on social media would be dealt with sternly.

The Santipur idol vandalism was not a coordinated communal attack, nor evidence of state-sponsored or police-backed “anti-Hindu terror.” Available facts point to a localised act of vandalism by intoxicated individuals, which is being investigated under due legal process. Claims framing it as a broader religious conspiracy are unsubstantiated and risk spreading communal disharmony.

Claim : Social media posts alleged large-scale, politically protected anti-Hindu vandalism in Santipur, claiming dozens of Hindu idols were deliberately destroyed as part of a wider communal pattern in West Bengal. Conclusion : West Bengal Police said the incident was a local act by two intoxicated residents who damaged a few Saraswati idols. A case was filed, arrests are underway, and no communal angle was found. Full of Trash Clean

