German Farmer Jailed for Drowning Wife in Liquid Manure

World. (File Image)

Berlin, May 20 (AP) A 55-year-old farmer in Germany has been convicted of drowning his wife in liquid manure in 2018, after a court dismissed his claim that she fell into a slurry pit by accident.

German news agency dpa reported that the Augsburg regional court on Wednesday sentenced the defendant to 13-and-a-half years in prison for manslaughter.

Judges in the Bavarian city said they had “no doubt” the 51-year-old woman had fallen victim to a violent crime. The defendant's lawyer said they would appeal.

In a separate case, a court in the southern city of Ellwangen convicted a 48-year-old German man of killing his estranged wife last year by pouring gasoline over her and setting her alight.

Prosecutors said the 45-year-old victim died in a fiery blast.

The defendant was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for murder. In Germany, 123 women were killed by their current or former partners in 2018. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)