Gloucester Coach Ackermann Leaves for Japan

London, May 15 (AFP) Gloucester coach Johan Ackermann is leaving the English Premiership club to join Japanese side NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes, it was announced on Friday.

The 49-year-old South African has spent three years with Gloucester, taking them to the final of the European Challenge Cup in his first season.

Director of rugby David Humphreys said: "In his three years at Gloucester, Johan transformed the way we play the game and his 'play to inspire' philosophy will leave a lasting impact from his time at the club."

Ackermann said working as head coach at Gloucester had been a "tremendous privilege".

"Working with such a fantastic group of players and coaches has been a great experience," he added. (AFP)

