Goa Opposition Leader Digambar Kamat Extends Special Greetings on Women's Day

Panaji (Goa) [India], Mar 8 (ANI): Goa's leader of opposition, Digambar Kamat, has issued a public message on the occasion of International Women's day.In his greetings, the Congress party politician stated, "river Mhadei is the lifeline for every Goan and it is the duty of each one of us to take a pledge on this Women's Day to protect our mother. Let us all unite to stop any attempt by anyone to take away River Mhadei from us.""Women are creators and Mhadei is a creator as well. The nature of Goa exists only because of mother Mhadei," he continued.He then urged all the women to come "forward to preserve and save the identity of Goa," as the fairer sex has always managed to thrive in times of grave crisis."Today a situation has come wherein it is the need of the hour for women to show courage and come out to fight against the challenges which have emerged before us," said Kamat."I am confident that women's power will emerge victorious this time as well," he added further.He then went on to emphasize the importance of eradicating the drug menace and said that "every woman must take initiative to kill this deadly devil from destroying our future generations.""I extend my greeting to all on the International Women's Day with a prayer before almighty to protect and save each and every creator of good on this universe," Kamat concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)