Goa''s BJP Govt Faces Opposition Heat Post SC Order on Mahadayi

Panaji, Feb 20 (PTI) Opposition parties in Goa on Thursday slammed the BJP government in the state for failing to protect its interests over the river Mahadayi in backdrop of a Supreme Court ruling.

The apex court, in its interim order on Thursday, allowed the Karnataka governments plea for implementation of the final award by a tribunal for sharing water from the river.

While BJP Goa spokesman Dattaprasad Naik said the party will respond through a press conference, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat of the Congress termed it as a "Black Day" for Goa.

Kamat said the state government remains silent on the Supreme Courts decision to notify the award of the Mahadayi water dispute tribunal diverting water.

"Black Day in Goa as the Goa government remains silent on Hon'ble Supreme Court's decision to notify the award of Mhadei (Mahadayi) Water Dispute Tribunal diverting water from our Lifeline Mother Mhadei (Mahadayi) to Karnataka.

"We will now intensify people's agitation against an e insensitive government, Kamat said.

Goa Forward Party Chief Vijai Sardesai said the BJP government in the state played into hands of Karnataka.

Reliably known that Karnataka prayed to go ahead for gazette notification of Mhadei Tribunal order. Goa didnt object! And played into the hands of Karnataka which can now officially go ahead with Khalsa-Bhanduri project as @PrakashJavdekar promised Bommai in letter on 24/12/19!, Sardesai tweeted.

The AAP said the BJPs "betrayal" of Goa on Mahadayiis out in the open and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should resign.

At every stage in the fight to protect Goas interest over Mhadai (Mahadayi) water rights , the BJP government has betrayed the cause of Goa," said AAP Goa spokesman Valmiki Naik.

