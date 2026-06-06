CJI Surya Kant London Lecture: India Condemns Disruption During AI Law Speech at Birkbeck College

The High Commission of India in London has strongly condemned what it described as "indecorous audience behavior" during Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant's lecture at Birkbeck College, University of London. The incident drew widespread attention after videos circulated online showing an attendee attempting to raise questions about dissent and democracy in India while the Chief Justice was delivering a speech on artificial intelligence and international law.

In a statement posted on social media, the High Commission said such conduct was unacceptable and inconsistent with the principles of respectful public discourse.

"Such indecorous audience behavior is unacceptable and inconsistent with respectful engagement that should govern public discourse. Differences of opinion are a natural part of a democratic society. However, they must be expressed in a manner that is civil and respectful," the statement said.

Chief Justice's Lecture Interrupted At London Event

🚨 BREAKING: CJI Suryakant faces tense exchange at London event Students question him over 'cockroach' remark, moderator intervenes. Indian High Commission condemns incident as 'indecorous' pic.twitter.com/RdvSAMkKqh — indiainlast24hr (@indiain24hr) June 6, 2026

The disruption occurred during Justice Surya Kant's lecture focused on the growing influence of artificial intelligence on legal systems, governance structures and democratic institutions worldwide. Organisers intervened when an audience member sought to raise questions related to India's democratic record and allegations concerning hostility towards dissent, asking attendees to remain focused on the event's designated topic. CJI Surya Kant at Birkbeck College Says AI Presents Profound Challenges to Modern International Law and Justice Systems.

Surya Kant Highlights AI's Impact on Law and Governance

Addressing legal scholars and students at Birkbeck College, Justice Kant described artificial intelligence as one of the most significant challenges facing modern international law. He emphasised that AI is no longer a theoretical concept but a transformative force already affecting governance, commerce, defence, communication and judicial systems. CJI Surya Kant Completes Self-Enumeration for Phase I of Census 2027.

"Technology itself is neither inherently benevolent nor inherently harmful. Its impact depends upon the legal, political and ethical frameworks within which societies choose to deploy it," Justice Kant said.

He added that the role of law is to ensure technological power remains accountable to constitutional values, democratic legitimacy and human dignity.

AI Already Influencing Governments and Courts

The Chief Justice noted that governments around the world are increasingly using algorithmic systems for welfare distribution, immigration assessments, border management, financial regulation and policing functions. He also highlighted the rapid development of autonomous military technologies and the challenges posed by AI-generated evidence and automated decision-making.

Justice Kant further pointed to the expanding use of AI in judicial administration, including legal research, case management, translation services, transcription, document organisation and precedent identification.

Call for Global Legal Cooperation on AI

Highlighting the cross-border implications of emerging technologies, Justice Kant said artificial intelligence raises complex legal questions that require coordinated international responses.

"The central challenge before us is to ensure that, in an age of intelligent machines, humanity retains authorship of the principles by which it is governed," he said.

Justice Surya Kant is currently on a six-day visit to the United Kingdom, where he is engaging with legal and academic institutions on issues related to technology, law and global governance.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).