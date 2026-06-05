Microsoft HR Chief Amy Coleman Promises Greater Transparency Amid Employee Concerns; Read Full Internal Memo

Microsoft's Chief People Officer Amy Coleman has assured employees that the company is committed to greater transparency as workers navigate a period of "intense and exciting change." In an internal memo viewed by Business Insider, Coleman shared insights from Microsoft's latest employee surveys, highlighting both positive developments and growing concerns among staff.

The memo comes at a time when Microsoft is undergoing rapid transformation driven by artificial intelligence, organizational restructuring, and changing workplace expectations. While employees reported feeling more energized and empowered, many also voiced concerns about uncertainty, career growth opportunities, and communication from leadership. Microsoft Proposes Historic Voluntary Buyout Package to Thousands of US Staff, Check Details.

Microsoft Employees Feel More Energized, Survey Shows

According to Microsoft's twice-yearly Employee Signals survey, employees reported improvements in their overall workplace experience. The company's "Thriving Score," which measures whether employees feel energized, empowered, and engaged in meaningful work, increased by three points to 79.

Among the strongest areas highlighted by employees were:

Prioritizing security challenges (88% favorable)

Feeling included on teams (86%)

Teams reflecting Microsoft's culture (86%)

Many employees said empowerment, teamwork, communication, customer focus, and company culture help them perform at their best. Microsoft Revamps HR Division to Power AI Push, Announces Leadership Changes and New Workforce Strategy.

Key Areas of Concern for Microsoft Employees

Despite the positive findings, the survey revealed several challenges that continue to affect employees.

Areas identified for improvement included:

Opportunities to broaden experience within roles (79%)

Productivity support in today's work environment (80%)

Clarity on how individual work connects to broader organizational objectives (81%)

Employee comments pointed to concerns around strategy, communication, internal processes, customer focus, and speed of execution.

Manager and Leader Feedback Reveals Mixed Results

Microsoft also conducted its annual Manager and Leader Signals survey, which gathered feedback on management effectiveness.

Key findings included:

Confidence in managers remained strong at 85%

Managers were praised for embracing new challenges and driving innovation (86%)

Inclusive work environments scored 86%

However, employees expressed concerns about coaching and professional development:

Effective coaching by managers fell to 76%, down five points

Clear feedback scored 79%

Motivation and support scored 82%

Nearly 368,000 employee comments highlighted strengths in empowerment, clarity, and results-driven leadership while also calling for better transparency, communication, and career development opportunities.

Amy Coleman Acknowledges Employee Uncertainty

In her message to employees, Coleman acknowledged the mixed feedback and recognized the uncertainty many workers are experiencing.

She wrote:

"While much of this feedback is encouraging, I also know we are in a time of intense and exciting change. Many of you shared feelings of uncertainty and pressure as the work evolves. The leadership team and I hear that, and we're committed to being more transparent, communicating more frequently, and giving context wherever we can."

Coleman also thanked employees for participating in the survey, noting that 71% of Microsoft workers responded and submitted nearly 265,000 comments.

Read Microsoft's Full Internal Memo by Amy Coleman

"My goal is to have an ongoing, open conversation with you about what it's like to work at Microsoft. Today's post is part of that, sharing what we're seeing in our H2 Employee Signals results so we can have a dialogue about what's most important to you.

Your day-to-day experience matters, and so much of it is shaped by your manager and leader. At the same time, I want to be transparent about how things are feeling across Microsoft - what's working, where we're making progress, and where we still have more to do.

Thank you to the 71% of you who took part in Employee Signals and shared nearly 265,000 comments. It helps us better understand where we are as a company right now.

What the Data Is Telling Us

Our Thriving score, feeling energized and empowered while doing meaningful work, rose 3 points to 79, with consistent progress across every element.

Top strengths: A sharp focus on addressing security challenges, feeling included on teams, and teams working in ways that reflect our culture. When asked what helps you do your best work, comments pointed to empowerment, teamwork, culture, communication, and customer focus.

Top opportunities: Expanding experiences in role, making sure you have what you need to be productive in today's work environment, and more clearly connecting your work to broader org objectives. Comments surfaced challenges around strategy, communication, processes, customer focus, and speed of execution.

While much of this feedback is encouraging, I also know we are in a time of intense and exciting change. Many of you shared feelings of uncertainty and pressure as the work evolves. The leadership team and I hear that, and we're committed to being more transparent, communicating more frequently, and giving context wherever we can.

Manager and Leader Signals

In April, many of you leveraged our annual Manager and Leader Signals survey to share feedback with your manager and skip-level leader to help them grow.

Highlights include:

Confidence in your manager remained strong at 85.

The top strength for our managers is embracing new challenges to drive innovative solutions.

At the same time, one of our biggest opportunities is strengthening how managers coach and support others through their day-to-day challenges.

Nearly 368,000 comments recognized strengths in clarity, empowerment, and driving results, while also pointing to opportunities around transparency, communication, and career development.

Thanks again for sharing your feedback."

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