Govt Accommodation of over 12 Ministers of Congress Regime Sealed in MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh government has sealed government accommodation of more than 12 ministers of the previous Congress regime in the state.The action was taken after notices were given to them last week but they did not vacate the houses.Congress leader and minister during the Kamal Nath government Jitu Patwari termed the move as a display of narrow-minded thinking by the ruling BJP government."The country is under lockdown. Amid this, we were asked to vacate houses. MLAs who were allocated D-type houses were also given notice. Their MLAs Suren Patwa, Neena Verma, Narottam Mishra were residing in B-type houses for two years. This is narrow-minded thinking. They should consider it," Patwari told ANI.Notice was issued to former ministers- Tarun Bhanot, Sajjan Singh Verma, Hukum Singh Karada, Brijendra Singh Rathore, Omkar Singh, Priyavrat Singh, Sukhdev Paanse, Umang Singar, PC Sharma, Kamleshwar Patel, Lakhan, Sachin Yadav and Surendra Baghel.In March, BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan took oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs that led to the fall of Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state. (ANI)

