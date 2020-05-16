Karnataka Gram Panchayat Elections 2020 to Be Postponed by Six Months Due to COVID-19, Says Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa

Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bengaluru, May 16: The Panchayat elections in Karnataka will be postponed for six months due to COVID-19. However, administrative councils will be formed at every Gram Panchayat as the terms of most are ending by June-July, according to the Panchayat Raj Minister in the state.

"We have 6,012 Gram Panchayats in the state. Except few, all Gram Panchayats' term will end by June-July. Due to COVID-19, we will not conduct elections and postpone them for six months," the Panchayat Raj Minister, KS Eshwarappa, said at a press conference on Friday.

"But, we will not leave the administrative body empty. We will form administrative councils at every Gram Panchayat under Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act 1993," he added.

According to the Union Ministry of Health on Friday, the number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka stood at 987, including 35 deaths being reported due to the disease.460 people have, however, been cured and discharged in the state so far.

