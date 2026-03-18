Bengaluru, March 18: A family in Bengaluru’s Vyalikaval area sparked a police intervention on Tuesday evening after attempting to "ship" an elderly relative in a gunny bag as a social media stunt. The group arrived at a private courier service center claiming they wanted to send a "human parcel" to Mangaluru to protest the rising fares of private and government buses. The incident, which was intended to be filmed for a viral video, quickly escalated when the elderly man began experiencing breathing difficulties inside the sack, prompting courier staff to alert the authorities.

The family, consisting of five members, reportedly staged the act to dramatize their frustration with the current cost of travel during the festive season. According to police statements, the man’s daughter admitted during questioning that the goal was to create a social media reel to "send a message to the public." However, the stunt nearly turned tragic as the lack of ventilation inside the tightly knotted bag led to a medical emergency, forcing the family to abandon the recording and seek assistance. Bengaluru Shocker: Girl Secretly Films Mother and Aunt, Shares N*de Videos and Pics With Boyfriend Before Eloping.

Family Sacks Elderly Man to Highlight Rising Bus Fares

Alleged ‘Human Parcel’ Protest Stunt Triggers Panic in Bengaluru; Family Warned After Elderly Man Struggled to Breathe Bengaluru An alleged attempt to make a protest "go viral" nearly turned tragic in central #Bengaluru’s Vyalikaval area. A family sparked a major security… pic.twitter.com/O3KICSCQdG — Yasir Mushtaq (@path2shah) March 17, 2026

Family Tries to ‘Courier’ Elderly Man in Gunny Bag in Bengaluru

Witnesses at the Vyalikaval courier office reported that the family arrived with a large, heavy gunny bag and requested it be sent as a parcel. When the staff noticed the bag moving and heard muffled sounds, they refused the request and immediately called the local police.

By the time officers arrived, the family had already removed the 65-year-old man from the bag. He was reportedly shaken and struggling for air but did not require hospitalization. The family later confessed that the "protest" was entirely staged for digital content. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Brutally Murders Live-In Partner After Heated Argument, Attempts To Pass It Off As Suicide.

While the police initially considered filing criminal charges for endangering life, the family was eventually let off with a stern warning. This decision came after the family issued a formal video apology to the public and law enforcement, acknowledging the "serious and irresponsible" nature of their actions.

"This act could have led to a fatality," a senior officer from the Vyalikaval police station stated. "Using an elderly person in a life-threatening manner for social media engagement is unacceptable. We have cautioned them against such dangerous behavior in the future."

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 09:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).