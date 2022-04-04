Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo turned heads when she hit the 2022 Grammys red carpet wearing a dazzling black satin gown. Rodrigo, who was accompanied by her mother Sophia Rodrigo, rocked a full-length satin gown adorned with pink sparkles. She topped off her ensemble with matching gloves, a choker and a pink diamond necklace. GRAMMYs 2022: BTS Members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jungkook, V and Jimin Look Smooth as Butter on the Red Carpet (View Pics).

The singer sported a fuchsia lip, light pink eyeshadow and a bold winged eyeliner look. The singer is nominated for seven Grammy awards this year: Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Music Video and Album of the Year.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

After finding out about her seven nods last November, the singer shared her excitement on Instagram, posting a picture of a cake covered in sprinkles that read, "You did it bitch! 7." Coming back to this year's Grammys, the ceremony is being hosted by Trevor Noah. The award show is being held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

