Is Olivia Rodrigo Engaged to Louis Partridge? Rumours Afloat After Fans Spot Ring On Her Finger in Couple's Recent Pics - Here’s the Truth!

Olivia Rodrigo, one of the most popular singers and a Gen-Z icon, has been dating British actor Louis Partridge since 2023. The pair has been spotted together several times, most recently at Wimbledon 2025, where their cosy moments delighted fans. Wimbledon 2025 Celebrities Sightings: Cricketers, Footballers, Hollywood & Bollywood Stars Attend Tennis Grand Slam.

However, a new rumour is going viral suggesting that the couple has taken their relationship to the next level. The speculation began after photos of their casual Sunday stroll emerged, with some fans spotting a ring on Rodrigo’s hand, sparking excitement that she might be engaged.

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge are engaged. pic.twitter.com/kE5KdukRYc — 📸 (@metgalacrave) August 11, 2025

Fact Check: The Truth Behind the Ring

So, should fans be popping champagne? Not quite.

If you’re a true Olivia Rodrigo fan, you’d know that the ring she’s wearing ain't new, and certainly not an engagement ring from Partridge. In fact, Rodrigo has been wearing the ring in question since her High School Musical days, as she revealed in a viral video.

the ring has been around since high school musical, she’s literally older than sour pic.twitter.com/I3Y5myZJEi — 💭 (@liviesthinker) August 11, 2025

So, let’s put the engagement speculation to rest and instead celebrate that the 22-year-old singer has found happiness with someone who clearly makes her smile. Let the couple make the news official first.

Who is Olivia Rodrigo?

Olivia Rodrigo is a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and actress who shot to fame with her record-breaking debut single "Drivers License" in 2021. Born on February 20, 2003, in California, she first gained recognition as a Disney star in Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Her debut album SOUR (2021) earned her three Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist, and broke streaming records with hits like Good 4 U and Deja Vu. Known for her brutally honest songwriting, Rodrigo quickly became a generational voice for Gen-Z listeners. Olivia Rodrigo Removes Viral Trending Song ‘Deja Vu’ From Viral TikTok Video Celebrating Donald Trump’s US Presidential Election 2024 Victory.

Who is Louis Partridge?

Louis Partridge is a British actor best known for playing Lord Tewkesbury in Netflix’s hit film Enola Holmes (2020) and its 2022 sequel, starring alongside Millie Bobby Brown. Born on June 3, 2003, in London, Partridge began his career with roles in Medici and Paddington 2 before achieving international recognition.

He has since taken on more mature roles, including the 2023 thriller The Lost Girls, and appeared in Alfonso Cuarón's Apple TV+ series Disclaimer.

Partridge’s relationship with Rodrigo has been the subject of media buzz since 2023, with reports suggesting that Rodrigo’s love song "So American" was inspired by him. While the pair have not publicly confirmed their relationship, they are often seen in each other’s company, sharing moments that fans can’t help but adore.

Fact check

Claim : Engagement ring spotted on Olivia Rodrigo's finger in her recent pics with Louis Patridge Conclusion : That ring has been on her finger since High School Musical days Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2025 09:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).