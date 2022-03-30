It's that time of the year again when the best in the music industry are awarded for their glorious accomplishments. Grammy Awards 2022 will take place on April 3, 2022 live from the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas. This is the 64th year of the most prestigious music awards. The event will be hosted by Trevor Noah, and honestly it's shaping up to be quite the exciting time. LeVar Burton Is All Set to Host Grammys' Pre-Telecast Premiere Ceremony.

The nominations look stacked, and not only that, but there are a great amount of performances from some really exciting artists lined up as well. Billie Eilish, BTS and Lil Nas X are some of the few who will be taking the stage, and we can't wait to see what they have up their sleeve. So if you want to see the winners and the performances live, then this guide has you covered. Here's how you can watch the 64th Grammy Awards live in India and the USA. Trevor Noah Has a Say on Kanye West's Grammys, Instagram Bans (View Tweet).

When and Where to Watch the 64th Grammy Awards in India:

You can tune in for the 64th Grammy Awards live in India on April 4, 2022. Like the Oscars, you better make sure to be up early for this. The awards will stream live on the Sony Liv app. The show will start streaming at 5:30am and will go until 9:00am.

When and Where to Watch the 64th Grammy Awards in the USA:

If you're living in the United States of America, then you can tune in for the show on April 3, 2022. The show will be broadcasted live on CBS at 8:00pm ET. It will also be available to stream live on Paramount+.

