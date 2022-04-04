The enigmatic Olivia Rodrigo won her first Grammy at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. She took home the award for Best Solo Performance for her song "Drivers License".

.@oliviarodrigo's 'drivers license' wins Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2022 #GRAMMYs, marking the pop star's first GRAMMY win. 👏 https://t.co/6KfG5s1xuw — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)