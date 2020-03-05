Guj Cong to Take out Foot March to Commemorate Salt Satyagraha

Ahmedabad, Mar 5 (PTI) The Gujarat Congress has decided to take out a foot march from Sabarmati Ashram here to Dandi in Navsari district to commemorate the 90th anniversary Mahatma Gandhi's historic 'Salt March'.

The foot march will commence on March 12, the date on which Mahatma Gandhi embarked on the iconic march 90 years ago to break the salt tax law imposed by the British government on local Indian population, Congress spokespersons Manish Doshi said on Thursday.

"Congress will take out the foot march from Sabaramti to Dandi to commemorate the anniversary of the Salt March taken out by Mahatma Gandhi from here," Doshi said.

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to come for the launch of the march, while Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are also likely to join the march on different dates," he added.

The nation is celebrating 150th birth anniversary year of Mahatma Gandhi.

During the salt march, Mahatma Gandhi had walked 384 kms for 24 days with his followers from 12 March, 1930 to April 6, 1930.

The salt march was a defining moment in the Indian non-violent freedom movement. The entire nation became part of the movement against the British rule in India after that.

Doshi said that during the march, the party aims to highlight the situation prevailing in the country.

"The march will highlight the prevailing situation in the country following introduction of Citizenship Amendment Act and Delhi riots," he said.

