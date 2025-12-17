Amreli, December 17: Three people died, and one was injured after a car reportedly lost control and crashed into a tree in Amreli, Gujarat, early Tuesday morning, police officials said. The incident was reported to the fire department around 3 am, and the bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem. According to Amreli Fire Incharge Officer SP Sartheja, a 112 emergency call reported the accident near Bagasara, about 8 km away. Several people were trapped inside the vehicle. Alwar Road Tragedy: 3 Burnt Alive in 2-Vehicle Collision on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan.

"The emergency call on 112 came at 3 am and said that several people were stuck in a vehicle near Bagasara. Our team took immediate notice of the information and reached the place. We used our equipment to douse the fire and rescued four people quickly," he said. He added that the fire and emergency department responded immediately. Upon arrival, they skilfully extinguished the fire caused by the collision and rescued four people. Only one survived and was sent for emergency care, while the other three were sent for post-mortem. Hyderabad Road Accident: Speeding Car Kills MBBS Student, Injures Father While Crossing Road in Telangana.

Gujarat Road Accident

#WATCH | Amreli, Gujarat: 3 people died and 1 was injured after a car lost control and hit a tree. pic.twitter.com/xB3f0i4KZ5 — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2025

"The emergency team rescued four people. One survivor has been sent to the civil hospital, while the bodies of the other three have been handed over to the police for post-mortem," SP Sartheja added. Visuals of the accident show the car sustained major damage, indicating the impact may have trapped the victims inside. This comes days after a deadly collision on the Yamuna Expressway, where multiple buses and cars crashed, leaving 13 dead. The bereaved families were granted ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also expressed their condolences.

