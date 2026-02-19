Did a Girl Die During Bungee Jumping in Mount Abu After Her Neck Broke? Here’s the Fact Check of Viral Video

Mumbai, February 19: Social media posts going viral online are claiming that a girl lost her life in a Bungee jumping accident in Mount Abu after her neck broke. As per the alleged claims surfacing online, the young woman died on the spot after a bone in her neck broke during bungee jumping in Rajasthan's Mount Abu. Multiple posts featuring photos and videos to support the alleged claim are going viral on social media. "Bungee jumping proved deadly for this young woman. During the jump, a bone in her neck broke, leading to instant death on the spot," one post on X (formerly Twitter) read.

While another post on Instagram claimed that the girl broke her neck during the bungee jumping event in Mount Abu. The viral social media posts led many to believe the alleged claim to be true. Soon, netizens also shared the alleged claim without verifying the authenticity of the video. While the alleged claim of a girl dying during bungee jumping is being widely circulated, scroll below to know the truth behind the incident. Is the ‘Floating Woman Caught on Camera in Goa’ Video Real or Fake? Viral Reel Is AI-Generated.

Fake News Claiming Girl Died During Bungee Jumping in Mount Abu Goes Viral

Video of Fiza Khan goes viral with fake claim (Photo Credits: Instagram/journalist.priya.baisla)

A fact check of the alleged claim revealed that the news that a girl died during bungee jumping in Mount Abu is not true, but is fake news circulating online. The young girl seen in the viral clip was identified as Fiza Khan. Khan issued a statement and clarified that she is very much alive and did not meet with any accident as is being claimed. Fiza Khan also requested people to stop spreading fake news about the young woman dying during ba ungee jumping event in Mount Abu.

Fiza Khan Asks People To Stop Spreading Fake News, Confirms She Is Alive

The fact check also revealed that the adventure sport seen in the viral video is not bungee jumping but reverse bungee. "Those who are spreading fake news, I request them to please not spread such rumours.. I'm totally fine," Fiza Khan's post on Instagram read. Khan further clarified that the activity seen in the video was conducted with utmost safety. The Teh Pucuk 17-Minute Viral Video Trap: Fact Check.

Hence, it can be clarified that the alleged claim that a girl died during bungee jumping in Mount Abu after her neck broke is not true. The alleged claim is fake news which is being circulated on social media. As clarified by Fiza Khan (the girl in the viral video), she is very much alive and did not suffer any injuries while performing the adventure activity.

Claim : A girl died during bungee jumping in Mount Abu after her neck broke. Conclusion : The girl seen in the viral video was identified as Fiza Khan, who issued a statement confirming that she is alive. She has requested people to stop spreading fake news. Full of Trash Clean

