Gujarat's COVID-19 Cases Grow to 9,932; Death Toll 606

Ahmedabad, May 15 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 patients in Gujarat rose to 9,932 on Friday after 340 new cases were reported in different parts of the state in the last 24 hours, an official said.

The state's coronavirus death toll crossed the 600- mark on Friday after 20 more people succumbed to the infection, Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi, said.

The number of dead now stands at 606, she added.

As many as 282 were discharged from different hospitals in the state on Friday, taking the number of recovered patients to 4,035, Ravi said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,932, new cases 340, deaths 606, discharged 4,035, active cases 5,291 and people tested so far 1,27,859.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)