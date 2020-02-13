Harinder Pal Sandhu Ousts Yash Fadte in National Squash ? ?

Chennai, Feb 13 (PTI) The experienced Harinder Pal Sandhu quelled the youthful exuberance of Yash Fadte, beating him in straight games on Thursday to storm into the semifinals of the men's singles in the 77th Senior National Squash Championship at the ISA courts here. Meanwhile, Delhi's Sanya Vats, a former junior star, ousted the seasoned and higher seeded Urwashi Joshi of Maharashtra in the women's singles.

Sandhu, seeded in the 3-4 bracket, gave a lesson in stroke-play to the young Goan (seeded 5/8), winning 11-7, 11- 2, 11-7 to book a spot in the last four.

The top seeds in the men's and women's sections respectively-Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa- had no trouble in advancing to the semifinals.

The left-handed Sanya underlined her abilities and matched Urwashi stroke for stroke.

The players traded two games each before Sanya raced to a 5-0 lead in the decider before sewing up the match.

Results: Quarterfinals: Men's singles: Saurav Ghosal (TN-X1) beat Rutvik Rau (Maharashtra-17/24) 11-3, 11-3, 11-1; Abhay Singh (TN-5/8) beat Abhishek Agarwal (Maharashtra-3/4) 11-7, 11-5, 13-11; Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu beat Yash Fadte (Goa) 11-7, 11-2, 11-7; Abhishek Pradhan (Maharashtra-X2) beat Gaurav Nandrajog (Delhi-5/8) 11-6, 11-6, 11-6.

Women: Joshana Chinappa (TN-X1) beat Sachika Balvani (Maharashtra-5/8) 11-4, 11-2, 11-4; Sanya Vats (Delhi-5/8) beat Urwashi Joshi (Maharashtra-3/4) 11-5, 9-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-3; Tanvi Khanna (Delhi-3/4) beat Aparajitha Balamurukan (TN-5/8) 11-5, 11-3, 11-8; Sunayna Kuruvilla (TN-X2) beat Sanika Choudhari (Maharashtra-5/8) 11-5, 11-2, 12-10.

