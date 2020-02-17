Harsh Vardhan Felicitates Doctors, Nurses Part of Wuhan Evacuation

New Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday handed over the letters of appreciation from the Prime Minister to 10 doctors and nursing officers who were part of the Wuhan evacuation team and said that the PM has appreciated the efforts of doctors beyond the call of duty."'Strength through diversity' gets expression in the collective effort. This is how the bravery and commendable feat of the 10 doctors and paramedic staff have been appreciated by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Dr. Harsh Vardhan. During the felicitation ceremony, the Health Minister handed over appreciation letters from Prime Minister to the team of doctors and nursing officers from RML Hospital and Safdurjung Hospital who were part of the team that was successful in evacuating 645 Indian citizens and 7 Maldivan citizens from Wuhan in China, which has been the epicentre of Covid-19."As on date, 3,21,375 passengers from 2,996 flights and 6,387 passengers from 125 ships have been screened and 2,571 samples across 15 laboratories across India have been tested and only 3 samples have been found positive," the minister said.He also said that two patients among the three positive cases found in Kerala have been discharged and the condition of the third one is stable. The call centre established at the central level has got 4,400 calls among which 390 international calls have been received so far. More than 360 emails have been received and responded to COVID19.Earlier today, the Health Minister had visited the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) quarantine facility in Chhawla in southwest Delhi to meet the first batch of Indians who had come from Wuhan in the wake of the coronavirus, as they were about to leave for their homes after completing all health screening for the deadly virus. (ANI)

