Haryana Budget Session to Begin on Feb 17

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Feb 1 (ANI): The Budget session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha will commence from February 17.A decision to this effect was taken in the Haryana Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi on Friday.The state Cabinet approved the amendment in Rule 13 of Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Rules, 1976.As per the amendment, the rate of license renewal fees has been revised. For those real estate developers who have not taken occupation certificate, they will be charged fees for a further renewal of a license after a period of five years at the rate of 4 per cent for one year, 7 per cent for two years, 9 per cent for three years and 12 per cent for five years.The state Cabinet also decided to grant relaxation in zoning regulation for setting up of Advanced Integrated Wellness and Rehabilitation Centre cum industrial unit in the revenue estate of Nawada Tigaon in Faridabad to Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO). The land has been provided by the village panchayat.ALIMCO is a central Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) and utilise the site to manufacture quality aids and appliances for "Divyangjan" which aims to serve the orthopedic impaired persons with disability to facilitate their basis needs of mobility, fitment through limbs or mobility aids such as tricycles and wheelchairs.The Cabinet also granted approval for awarding Project Haryana - 112 (Emergency Response Support System) on nomination basis to Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC). The project will cost Rs 151.97 crore.It also approved general principles for the online transfer of employees posted in various departments. It may be recalled that Khattar had directed that all departments having more than 500 sanctioned posts, shall frame an online transfer policy.Approval regarding the Draft Bill titled 'The Haryana Scheduled Castes (Reservation in Admission in Educational institutions) Bill, 2020' was also given.The state Cabinet also approved the amendments in Haryana Public Works Department, Public Health Branch, Headquarters Office Ministerial (Group C) Service Rules, 1982. The new Rules will be named as Haryana Public Works Department, Public Health Branch, Headquarters Office Ministerial (Group C) Service (Amendment) Rules, 2020.It also gave approval for the proposal of Public Works (Buildings and Roads) Department for installation of New Toll Point on Subana-Kosli-Nahar Kanina Road (State Highway-22) at Kilometer 69.000 near Village Gujjarwas in Rewari District, (TP-53) for collection of toll from commercial vehicles.The Haryana Cabinet also approved to withdraw Class-II posts (Ayurvedic Medical Officer, Unani Medical Officer, Homeopathic Medical Officer and Ayurveda, Unani, Resident Physician) from the preview of Haryana Public Service Commission. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)