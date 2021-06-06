Chandigarh, June 6: The Haryana government on Sunday extended the lockdown clamped in the state to curb the spread of the coronavirus by another week till June 14, while easing several restrictions that were in place earlier. The state government has termed the lockdown "Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana (Epidemic Alert-Safe Haryana)". Haryana Extends COVID-19 Restrictions Till June 14; Shops, Malls, Restaurants, Bars and Religious Places to Reopen With Conditions.

"Now, after duly considering the fact that although the Covid positivity rate and the number of new Covid positive cases have declined, so as to continue the preventive and precautionary measures to contain the Covid pandemic, the government has decided to extend the 'Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana' from June 7 (5 am onwards) to June 14 (till 5 am) in the state of Haryana...," an order issued by Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan said.

Here's What's Open and What's Shut in Haryana:

While further relaxations regarding opening of shops and shopping malls have been given, religious places are also allowed to open now with 21 people at a time, corporate offices are permitted to open with 50 per cent attendance after adopting social distancing norms, gatherings of up to 21 people are allowed at weddings, funerals and cremations from the earlier 11.

No movement of the "barat" procession, however, is allowed for marriages.

The Haryana government had imposed the lockdown in the state on May 3 in view of the prevailing Covid situation.