Have Convinced PM on Kalsa-Bhanduri Issue: Sawant

Panaji, Mar 12 (PTI) Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday claimed he had `convinced' Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to give any permission to Karnataka to carry on the work on Kalsa-Bhanduri project on the Mahadayi pending the petition in the Supreme Court.

Sawant met the Prime Minister in New Delhi on Thursday .

"The award of Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal has been notified by the Supreme Court. But I urged the Prime Minister that the Centre should not give any permissions for Karnataka to go ahead with the work on Kalsa-Bhanduri," he said.

"I have convinced the Prime Minister on the issue," he claimed.

