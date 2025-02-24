Washington DC [US], February 23 (ANI): Researchers have discovered a fundamental mechanism that affects pupil size: breathing. The study shows that the pupil is smallest during inhalation and largest during exhalation, which could affect vision.

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have discovered a fundamental mechanism. The study was published in The Journal of Physiology.

Also Read | When is National Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day 2025? Know Date and Significance of the Annual US Event.

Like the aperture in a camera, the pupil controls how much light reaches the eye. Therefore, it is fundamental to vision and how we perceive our surroundings.

Over a century ago, three mechanisms that can change the size of the pupil were known: the amount of light, focus distance, and cognitive factors such as emotion or mental effort.

Also Read | What Is Breast Cancer? Risk Factors, Signs, Screening and Early Detection, Essential Facts You Need To Know About the Disease.

Now, scientists have discovered a fourth: breathing. The pupil is smallest around inhalation onset and largest during exhalation.

"This mechanism is unique in that it is cyclical, ever-present and requires no external stimulus," explains Artin Arshamian, associate professor at the Department of Clinical Neuroscience, Karolinska Institutet, who led the research.

"Since breathing affects brain activity and cognitive functions, the discovery may contribute to a better understanding of how our vision and attention are regulated."

The researchers conducted five experiments with over 200 participants, examining how breathing affects pupil size under different conditions. The results showed that the effect persisted whether participants breathed quickly or slowly, through their nose or mouth, if lighting conditions or fixation distance varied if they were resting or performing visual tasks.

The difference in pupil size between inhalation and exhalation was large enough to theoretically affect vision.

The researchers are now investigating whether changes in pupil size during breathing also affect vision. Previous research shows that smaller pupils make it easier to see details, while larger pupils help us find hard-to-see objects.

"Our results suggest that our vision may switch between optimising for distinguishing small details when we inhale and detecting faint objects when we exhale, all within a single breathing cycle," says Martin Schaefer, a postdoctoral researcher at the same department at Karolinska Institutet and the study's first author.

There may also be clinical applications, according to the researchers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)