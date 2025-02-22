Every year, National Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day is observed across the United States of America (USA) on February 22. The day is a part of American Heart Month and is dedicated to raising awareness about heart valve disease. Heart valve disease (HVD) involves damage to one or more of the heart’s valves and, while some types are not serious, others can lead to major complications. National Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day 2025 falls on Saturday, February 22 and on this day various awareness campaigns are held across the US. What Causes Heart Attacks? Know All About The Symptoms and Preventive Measures To Enhance Your Heart Health

This condition occurs when one or more of the heart's valves do not function properly, affecting blood flow and increasing the risk of serious complications like heart failure, stroke, or sudden cardiac arrest. Since early detection and treatment can significantly improve outcomes, this day emphasizes the importance of awareness, regular check-ups, and heart-healthy habits. In this article, let's know more about the National Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual US event.

National Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day 2025 Date

National Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day 2025 falls on Saturday, February 22.

National Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day Significance

National Heart Valve Disease Day is an important event that encourages individuals of all ages to undergo routine heart screenings and listen to their hearts for any irregularities. Heart valve disease can develop due to aging, infections, congenital defects, or other conditions.

The symptoms often include shortness of breath, fatigue, dizziness, chest pain, and swelling in the legs. However, many people remain unaware of their condition because symptoms can be mild or mistaken for signs of aging and hence National Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day serves as a reminder to undergo routine checkups and treatment.

