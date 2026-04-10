Beirut, April 10: Hezbollah on Friday stated that it carried out attacks on the Israeli border areas of Kiryat Shmona and Avivim in response to continued strikes by Israel in Lebanon despite a two-week ceasefire in place following over a month-long conflict in West Asia. In a statement, Hezbollah said its fighters launched a barrage of rockets targeting Avivim at around 1:30 pm (local time), describing the attack as retaliation for what it called the repeated "enemy's violation of the ceasefire agreement and its repeated attacks on southern villages" in Lebanon.

The group further claimed that earlier in the day, at approximately 12:00 pm, it had also targeted the Kiryat Shmona barracks using a squadron of offensive drones. Hezbollah stated that the attacks were carried out "in defense of Lebanon and its people," alleging that while it had adhered to the ceasefire, Israel had continued its military operations. "This response will continue until the 'Israeli'-American aggression against our country and our people comes to an end," the statement read. A Look at Where Israel Struck in Central Beirut on the Deadliest Day of the Israel-Hezbollah War.

Meanwhile, Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, said that Israel remains in a state of war on its northern front and will continue military operations against Hezbollah, asserting that there is no ceasefire in place in the region. In remarks released by the military, Zamir said, "The IDF is in a state of war; we are not in a ceasefire on the northern front. We continue to operate here--this is our primary operational focus."

He added that while Israel is currently under a ceasefire arrangement with Iran, operations could resume there "at any moment, and with great intensity." Speaking about ongoing operations in Lebanon, Zamir said Israeli forces are expanding their activities and building on what he described as "historic" achievements and emphasised that the military is employing a wide range of capabilities against Hezbollah positions. The IDF chief also claimed that Iran has been significantly weakened as a result of the conflict, adding that this has had a direct impact on Hezbollah's position.

"Iran before this war is not the same Iran--it is much weaker. The blow Iran has sustained also affects Hezbollah, because Hezbollah understands that it is now isolated," he said, alleging that the group has been cut off from key sources of funding and weapons. Zamir further stated that Israeli forces had recently carried out high-level strikes in Beirut and the Beqaa region, targeting Hezbollah infrastructure and claimed that the group has been forced to shift positions from its strongholds in southern Beirut to other areas. Timeline of Conflict Between Israel and Hezbollah.

"Hezbollah encounters our fighter jets, both at the border and deep within Lebanon. It encounters our ground forces--we are removing the direct threat to our communities," he said. Highlighting the broader operational posture, Zamir said Israeli forces are active across multiple fronts, including Gaza and Syria, in addition to Lebanon and noted that troops are forward-positioned to create a defensive buffer between hostile forces and Israeli communities.

In the past week, more than 40 terrorists were eliminated, and more than 50 Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure sites were dismantled, the IDF stated. The developments come as the fragile ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran hangs in the balance, with Tehran stating that the truce also includes the halt to Israeli military operations in Lebanon. However, both Washington and Israel have maintained that the ceasefire does not extend to Hezbollah targets, a disagreement that has further complicated diplomatic efforts and heightened the risk of the truce collapsing.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)