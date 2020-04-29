Hillary Clinton Endorses Joe Biden's Bid for White House

World. (File Image)

Washington DC [US], April 29 (ANI): Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Tuesday (local time) endorsed Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden's presidential bid.Clinton, who herself was the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, announced her support during a virtual townhall with Biden, a former US Vice President."I am thrilled to be part of your campaign -- to not only endorse you but to help highlight a lot of the issues that are at stake in this presidential election," she told Biden during the joint livestream, according to The Hill.Both Clinton and Biden had served in previous US administration under President Barack Obama.In a tweet, Clinton said, "I wish we had @JoeBiden's leadership in the Oval Office right now. Americans deserve a president who will manage the COVID-19 crisis with the compassion, competence and respect for science we need to save lives and revive the economy."Biden said he looked forward to working alongside her to get Donald Trump "out of White House"."I've known @HillaryClinton for years, and know that her dedication and passion for bettering our country are second to none. I'm grateful for her endorsement and for her friendship -- and look forward to working alongside her to get Donald Trump out of the White House," the former Vice President said in a tweet.Earlier this month, Senator Bernie Sanders announced his support for Joe Biden's bid for the presidency and urged everyone to rally behind the former Vice President. (ANI)

