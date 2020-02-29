Himachal Pradesh CM Meets Amit Shah

Shimla(Himachal Pradesh) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Saturday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.Earlier today, Shah returned from his two-day visit to Odisha where he chaired the 24th meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council in Bhubaneswar on Friday and also addressed a public meeting.The Union Home Minister will be visiting West Bengal tomorrow where he will address two public meetings in Kolkata. (ANI)

