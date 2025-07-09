Shimla, July 9: A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his 65-year-old grandmother in Rohru in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district, police said on Wednesday. The shocking incident came to light when the victim, who has been living alone since her husband's death, lodged a complaint with the police alleging that her grandson came to her house on the afternoon of July 3 and allegedly raped her and threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone. Himachal Pradesh Shocker: Engineering Trainee Dies by Suicide Allegedly After Being Forced Into Sex by Girl, Accused Taken Into Custody.

A case under sections 64(2) (rape), 332(B) (tress passing) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of BNS has been registered, and the accused was arrested on Tuesday, police said. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pranav Chauhan said that the case is sensitive and is being thoroughly investigated.

