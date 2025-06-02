Mandi, June 2: A 20-year-old engineering trainee at Jawaharlal Nehru Government Engineering College in Himachal Pradesh's Sundernagar died by suicide after being forced into sex by a girl on Friday night, May 30, in his hostel room. He was found hanging on Saturday morning, May 31.

According to an India Today report, a suicide note was recovered from the victim's pocket, in which he accused a fellow student of harassment and mental torture. Following the note's revelations, the police arrested the accused girl.

The victim's mother has filed a separate complaint, alleging that the girl blackmailed and pressured her son into a physical relationship. She also expressed concerns about the college's handling of her son's health issues, stating that when he had chickenpox in May, the college asked him to leave the hostel, forcing him to stay at a government rest house where she had to care for him.

DSP Sundernagar, Bharat Bhushan, confirmed that the case is under investigation. Forensic teams have collected evidence from the scene, and CCTV footage from the hostel is being reviewed. The accused remains in custody and will be held until Monday, June 2, as the investigation continues, with police examining the family's allegations.

Earlier in March, a final-year student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Hamirpur allegedly died by suicide. Ayansh Sharma, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, was enrolled in a dual degree programme at the premier institute in Himachal Pradesh. He was found dead in his hostel room.

Fellow students informed the NIT authority and the matter was reported to the police. Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Bhagat Singh Thakur said the incident was being probed.

