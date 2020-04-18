Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 Count Stands at 39

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): COVID-19 cases rose to 39 in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday out of which 12 people have been treated while one person has died.As many as 2,240 tests have been conducted so far, said the State's Health Department.The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 14,792, including 12,289 active cases.So far, 2,014 patients have either been cured or discharged while 488 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)