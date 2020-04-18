HLL Lifecare Starts Producing COVID-19 Antibody Detection Kit, 1 Lakh Kits Ready for Supply

Manesar (Haryana) [India], April 18 (ANI): In a bid to boost the country's coronavirus testing capability, HLL Lifecare Limited has started producing 'COVID-19 antibody detection kit.' One lakh kits are so far ready for supply."HLL Lifecare Limited, a Central government enterprise under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has started the production of one-step novel coronavirus (COVID 19) IgM/IgG antibody detection rapid diagnostic kit for COVID-19 antibody detection kit at its manufacturing facility at Manesar, Haryana," HLL Lifecare said in a press note."After the approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), HLL received the manufacturing license from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation on April 13 and started production of the kits on April 15. 100,000 kits are ready for supply," the release adds.The kit manufactured at HLL's rapid diagnostic kit manufacturing facility has also been validated by the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.HLL is now waiting for orders from the ICMR to start the delivery to the States. It can also directly supply the kits to the States if needed. (ANI)

