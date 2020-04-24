IFFCO is Playing Vital Role to Support Govt in Its Effort to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic: Gowda

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): The Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), a leading fertilizer cooperative body under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, is playing a vital role by helping Government to combat COVID-19 pandemic and mitigate the impact of the outbreak.According to a release, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, DV Sadanand Gowda has appreciated IFFCO for its support. Union Minister Gowda has also complemented IFFCO for its contribution of Rs 25 crore to PM-CARES Fund."I am overwhelmed, and would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the Managing Director, management, employees and shareholders of IFFCO for this act of selflessness. This will be extremely helpful in strengthening our collective resolve to defeat the pandemic," Gowda is quoted as saying.Ministry has said that fertilizer companies are already working with full capacity to supply adequate quantity of fertilizers to the farming community for upcoming Kharif season. (ANI)

