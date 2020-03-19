Important That Guyana's Electoral Processes Are 'credible, Transparent': India

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) India on Thursday said it is closely following the developments related to elections in Guyana and asserted that it is important that the Caribbean nation's electoral processes are "credible and transparent".

A court in Guyana has issued a temporary injunction blocking a vote recount in the disputed general election that has paralysed government operations.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "We are following the developments with respect to elections in Guyana closely."

"As a democracy itself, and a time tested friend of Guyana, India would underline that it is important that Guyana's electoral processes are credible, fair and transparent," he said in response to media queries.

It is in the interest of all parties that the elections are so assessed both by the people of Guyana and the international community, he said.

