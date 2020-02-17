India Have Best-bowling Attack in Home Conditions, Says Steve Waugh

Berlin [Germany], Feb 17 (ANI): Former Australia skipper Steve Waugh on Sunday praised the Indian bowling line-up and said the Men in Blue have the best bowling attack in the World in home conditions.He further said that Australia has the best bowling attack in the world when cricket is played in Australia."India have the best fast-bowling attack in the world when they play in India. When cricket is played in Australia, I think Australia has the best bowling attack in the world. It is touch and go and both captains will be very happy with the personnel they got. They know they can take twenty wickets that's what you need to win Test matches," Waugh told ANI.The 54-year-old applauded speedster Jasprit Bumrah for his bowling abilities and his natural action. He said Bumrah is an incredible asset for India and Virat Kohli is very lucky."Exceptional, unique talent. It is great that he was not coached out of his style because I'm sure a lot of people will say you need to be quicker, you can't bowl that way, which let him natural which is fantastic," Waugh said."He is an incredible asset for India with great stamina, accuracy, and pace. he has got everything. He has a pretty good temperament as well. He loves the challenge and likes leading the attack. Virat Kohli is very lucky to have him in the attack," he added.Waugh, is among the sportsperson who are in Berlin, to attend the 20th anniversary of Laureus World Sports Awards on Monday, February 17. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)