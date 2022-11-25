Jerusalem, Nov 25: Uzbekistan, the reigning Chess Olympiad champion, overcame India in the double-header semifinals with a 2-2 draw and a 2.5-1.5 win -- including victories by Javokhir Sindarov over Nihal Sarin and Nodirbek Yakubboev against Vidit Gujrathi -- to reach the final at the Men's World Team Chess Championship.Today's Football Match Live: Check FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Schedule for November 25

China too advanced to the final of the tournament being played in Jerusalem. In the double-header semifinal, China drew 2-2 with Spain, then won the second match 3-1, thanks to wins from Lu Shanglei and Bai Jinshi over Jaime Santos Latasa and Alexei Shirov respectively.

Alongside the double final matches later on Friday, Spain and India will compete twice to determine third place in the tournament, organised by the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

