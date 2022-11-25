FIFA World Cup 2022 has some interesting games in bag for the football fans on Friday, November 25. The first round of fixtures in the group stages are over and it has been a thoroughly entertaining ride so far. The day opens with the Group B clash between Wales vs Iran at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The game is followed by a crucial Group A encounter between Qatar and Senegal at 6;30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fan favourites Netherlands will be up next taking on the challenge of Ecuador in the third game of the day at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Later, in the last game of the day, heavyweight England will face-off with USA at 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on November 26.

Today's FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule:

