Jammu, Jun 11 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration has brought home over 1.20 lakh residents of the union territory who had been stranded in other parts of the country due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, officials said on Thursday.

The evacuation exercises were carried out in strict observance of all necessary guidelines and standard operating procedures, they said.

"J&K administration has evacuated about 1,20,868 J&K residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, via Lakhanpur and through special trains and buses till date," an official spokesman said.

The union territory has received 50 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur stations with about 39,413 stranded passengers from other parts of the country so far, while about 81,455 persons have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

"Therefore, a total of about 1,20,868 J&K residents stranded outside UT have been brought back to the UT by the Jammu and Kashmir government by 50 special trains and a fleet of buses through Lakhanpur after strictly observing all necessary preventive measures regarding the Virus," according to a statement.

So far, 29 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 23,717 stranded passengers belonging to different districts, while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains.

According to the statement, 81,455 people have been evacuated through Lakhanpur till June 11.

