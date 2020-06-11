New Delhi, June 11: India is now fourth-worst coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic-hit country globally, after surpassing the United Kingdom's total cases on Thursday, according to latest data on worldometers tracker. A total of 9,846 new COVID-19 cases in a single day have been reported in India, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 2,97,001, close to three lakh. The UK now has 2,92,675 confirmed coronavirus cases. Mumbai Now Has More Coronavirus Cases Than Wuhan, Where COVID-19 Outbreak Started, Maharashtra Overtakes China.

According to worldometers tracker, of the total 2,97,001 confirmed cases in India, 144,168 are active. As many as 1,44,512 patients have been recovered so far. At least 214 people died in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus in India, showed worldometers tracker. With this, the death toll now stands at 8,321. Over the week, the virus has been increasing exponentially, logging more than 9000 cases almost daily in the counrty.

However, there are more patients who have recovered from COVID-19 in India than active cases currently, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, MoHFW, also said that the recovery rate in the country currently stands at 49.21 percent. As of Thursday, there are 1,37,448 active cases while 1,41,028 patients have been cured and discharged, according to MoHFW.

The US continues with the world's highest number of confirmed cases and deaths at 2,070,961 and 1,15,255, respectively, according to worldometers. In terms of cases, Brazil comes in second place with 775,581 infections. This was followed by Russia where 5,02,436 people have contracted coronavirus so far.

Regarding fatalities, the UK continues in the second position after the US with 41,279 COVID-19 deaths, which also accounts for the highest number of fatalities in Europe. The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Brazil (39,803), Italy (34,114), France (29,319), Spain (27,136) and Mexico (15,357).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2020 09:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).