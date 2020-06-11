Amazon announces a ban on police using its face-recognition technology. #BREAKING Amazon announces ban on police using its face-recognition technology pic.twitter.com/Jta4EjJwLb— AFP news agency (@AFP) June 10, 2020

Mumbai, June 11: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the national capital. Tweeting about his meeting with Shah, Delhi CM said the Union Home Minister has assured all help to the Delhi government in dealing the COVID-19 situation.

On Wednesday, Rajasthan sealed all its borders with neighbouring states as the number of coronavirus cases increased. In another news, the Rajasthan government's chief whip MLA Mahesh Joshi said that attempts are being made to topple Congress government even as MLAs of the ruling party were taken to a resort in Jaipur for a meeting called by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked airlines to ensure meticulous adherence of the inspection procedure of door seals of planes to avoid mid-air pressurization snags.

In India, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 2,76,583 on Wednesday and the death toll jumped to 7,745. In a tragic incident, a body of an 82-year-old woman, who was suffering from coronavirus, and had gone missing from Jalgaon Civil Hospital on June 2 was found dead inside a toilet of the hospital on Wednesday.

