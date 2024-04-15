Aizawl, Apr 15 (PTI) A person was arrested with heroin worth Rs 30.10 lakh in Mizoram's Champai district, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, the Assam Rifles in collaboration with the state police launched an operation at Zote village near the India-Myanmar border on Sunday and seized 43 gram of heroin, it said.

One person was arrested along with the drugs, believed to be smuggled from Myanmar, it added.

On Saturday, 325.3 gram of heroin worth Rs 2.27 crore was seized in Aizawl and three people were arrested.

In another operation on Saturday, a magazine containing twenty rounds was seized in Parva village in the Vaseki police station area of Lawngtlai district, the Assam Rifles said.

