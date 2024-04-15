UP Board Result 2024 is likely to be announced soon. (Photo credits: upresults.nic.in)

Mumbai, April 15: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon announce the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results. If reports are to be believed, the UP Board Class 10th and Class 12th examination results will likely be announced by April 25. However, the board has not made an official announcement so far. Once the UPMSP Class 10 and 12 results are declared, candidates can visit the official website at upresults.nic.in to check their scorecard.

This year, the UPMSP conducted the Class 10 and 12 board exams from February 22 to March 9. As per reports, the UP board is presently carrying out the final process of rechecking and correcting the results to prevent any error or discrepancy before uploading the mark sheets. While students await an official announcement regarding the UP Board Result 2024 date, here's how to check the Uttar Pradesh Board exam results for 2024. UPSC Civil Services Result 2023: CSE Final Result Expected to Be Out Soon, Know Steps to Check Score at upsc.gov.in.

Steps to check UPMSP Class 10 and 12 Results 2024:

Visit the official websites of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'Result' tab

A new tab will open.

Now click on the link to check Class 10 or Class 12 results.

Enter using your details and roll number.

Click on "View Result".

Your UPMSP result will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout for future reference.

Students must note that the UP Board exam result date is likely to be announced after final approval is received from the board authorities. Last year, the UP board exam results were announced on April 25. CUET PG Result 2024 Declared: NTA Announces CUET Results at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, Know Steps to Check Score.

This year, 55,25,308 candidates registered for the UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams. Of this, 29,47,311 applied for Class 10, while 25,77,997 students registered for the Class 12 examination.

