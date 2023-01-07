Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Over 10 people were injured in explosions that occurred in a hotel in Lucknow's Krishna Nagar area on Friday.

The incident occurred in the kitchen of Hotel Emporio Grand.

The police said that as soon as they received information, the fire brigade and the police team reached the spot and took out the employees in the kitchen.

Additional deputy Commissioner of police (ADCP), Rajesh Srivastava said that on Friday evening there was a blast in the kitchen gas line of the hotel, after which the police team, firefighters team, and ambulance immediately reached the spot and controlled the fire.

"At the time of the incident, 10 employees were working in the kitchen and got minor injuries in the incident. All the injured kitchen workers were rushed to the Lok Bandhu Hospital for treatment" ADCP said.

"The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained," ADCP added.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

